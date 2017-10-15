Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Returns to practice Sunday

Murray (hip) returned to practice Sunday, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Murray was held out of Friday's preseason finale with a right hip contusion, but his return to practice means he should be good to go heading into Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves. Look for Murray to open the season as the Spurs' starting point guard with Tony Parker (quad) still on the shelf, which should mean a sizable workload right away.