Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Returns to practice Sunday
Murray (hip) returned to practice Sunday, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Murray was held out of Friday's preseason finale with a right hip contusion, but his return to practice means he should be good to go heading into Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves. Look for Murray to open the season as the Spurs' starting point guard with Tony Parker (quad) still on the shelf, which should mean a sizable workload right away.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Friday with right hip contusion•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excellent outing on both sides of ball Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Modest production in 20 minutes Friday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid two-way effort Monday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Thursday for rest•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...