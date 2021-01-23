Murray (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Mavericks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Murray was helped to the locker room early in the first quarter of Friday's game after appearing to twist his ankle, and he was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. He'll be unable to return to the floor Friday, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Sunday against the Wizards.
