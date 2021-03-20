Murray has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Milwaukee for rest purposes, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Murray averaged 36.7 minutes per game across the past three matchups, but he'll be held out Saturday. With Patty Mills also out for rest purposes, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker and Tre Jones should see increased run for the Spurs.
