Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 10 points in 22 minutes
Murray accounted for 10 points (5-12 FG), five rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes Saturday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.
The Spurs have officially passed the role of starting point guard to the second-year player, and results have varied. Murray is one of the best rebounding guards in the league today, but there is room for growth in the scoring department. There is a lot of time for Murray to grow into his body and role, but the Spurs could benefit from that process picking up some speed.
