Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 12 in Saturday's loss
Murray scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals and an assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.
He's now scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 12.9 points, 6.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. Murray is purely a secondary scoring option -- his season high in points is only 18, and he doesn't offer anything from three-point range -- but the second-year guard is proving to be a versatile fantasy asset, and his role on the Spurs should continue to grow along with his skills.
