Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 12 points in 29 minutes

Murray accounted for 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes Monday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

Murray slid back into the starting lineup and provided the Spurs with a well-rounded performance. From a fantasy perspective, there is a lot of room for growth because of the opportunity he has as the Spurs starting point guard. He isn't a particularly efficient scorer from any area of the court and he turns the ball over at a rate that's less than ideal. He won't be the answer this year, but he has steadily improved throughout his young NBA career and it bodes well for his future.