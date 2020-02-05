Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 12 points

Murray went for 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 loss at the Lakers.

Murray is capable of filling out the stat sheet on any given night, but his scoring figures have been extremely inconsistent of late -- he has registered single-digit scoring performances in four of his last seven outings. He is averaging 8.6 points during that stretch and while he does a good job in other areas of the game, he needs to score more consistently if he wants to retain decent upside moving forward.