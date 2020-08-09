Murray had 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's win over the Pelicans.
Murray struggled as a finisher, but he drilled three three-pointers after failing to hit from outside in each of his previous three games. The defensive-minded guard also added two steals and a block to go with a pair of assists.
