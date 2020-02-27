Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores eight in loss
Murray had eight points (3-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Dallas.
Murray was held scoreless in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City after topping 20 points in the previous two contests, but he managed to generate at least some production on the scoreboard in Wednesday's loss. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
