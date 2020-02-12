Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores season-high 25 points
Murray posted 25 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 win at Oklahoma City.
Murray bested his previous season-high scoring output by six points, and he stepped it up when the team needed him the most due to DeMar DeRozan's absence for a second straight game. While Murray is not likely to post 20-plus point performances on a nightly basis, he seems to be turning things around of late with four double-digit scoring performances in his last five outings. The 23-year-old is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists during that stretch.
