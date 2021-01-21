Murray had 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday's 121-99 loss to the Warriors.

Murray took charge with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge limited to under 30 minutes of play. Aldridge's inconsistent playing time has allowed the point guard to serve as the Spurs' secondary scorer in his absence. Murray has averaged 15.8 points across their 15 games so far.