Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Shifting back to bench role Monday
Murray will shift back to a bench role for Monday's game against the Kings, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Murray has started two of the last three games with the Spurs opting to give Tony Parker a few nights off for rest, though he's been fairly ineffective for the most part. With Parker rejoining the lineup Monday, Murray is set to return to the bench and he should fall to third on the depth chart behind both Parker and Patty Mills. That likely means only a handful of minutes for Murray as he sits at the back end of the rotation. Murray will only be a punt-play option for DFS purposes when he receives the spot start on nights where Parker's out for rest.
