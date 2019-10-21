Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Signs four-year extension

Murray signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension with the Spurs on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but the Spurs still felt confident locking him up for the next four years after he impressed in a starting role in 2017-18, averaging 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 48 games. He's projected to start at point guard for San Antonio this season after averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across five preseason games.