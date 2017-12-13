Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Slated for bench role Tuesday

Murray will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Murray picked up the start on Saturday with Tony Parker getting the night off for rest, posting a respectable eight points (4-11 FG), a career-high 14 rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes. It was an especially impressive performance on the boards, but with Parker back in the starting five Tuesday, Murray will shift back to the bench. Considering Murray was a DNP-CD the previous game and logged just one minute in a game prior to that, he can be avoided for fantasy purposes. Patty Mills should operate as the backup point guard to Parker.