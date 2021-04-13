Murray had 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic.

Murray is one of the most consistent players in the Spurs roster and has a relatively high floor due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night. The fifth-year guard has scored in double digits in 10 straight contests while reaching the 15-point plateau seven times during that stretch -- he is averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals per tilt in that 10-game stretch.