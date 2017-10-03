Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid two-way effort Monday
Murray finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one block and an assist across 17 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason loss to the Kings.
Spilling over from last season, Murray continued to show his potential Monday. While he likely won't be useful in most fantasy formats, his value will certainly be inflated by the loss of Tony Parker (quad) until around late-November. It's hard to gauge what kind of workload he might get compared to Patty Mills, but he could make for a late-round flier in deeper leagues that account for steals. In the five games that he saw at least 24 minutes last season, Murray averaged 2.4 steals per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Out Thursday for rest•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will return to bench role in Game 5•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid contributions in second postseason start•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at the point Friday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Plays five minutes in return from groin injury•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...