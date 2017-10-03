Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Solid two-way effort Monday

Murray finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one block and an assist across 17 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason loss to the Kings.

Spilling over from last season, Murray continued to show his potential Monday. While he likely won't be useful in most fantasy formats, his value will certainly be inflated by the loss of Tony Parker (quad) until around late-November. It's hard to gauge what kind of workload he might get compared to Patty Mills, but he could make for a late-round flier in deeper leagues that account for steals. In the five games that he saw at least 24 minutes last season, Murray averaged 2.4 steals per game.