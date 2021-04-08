Murray collected 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 106-96 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Murray returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a foot injury and turned in a solid two-way performance. It was the sixth time in the guard's last seven games that he has scored double-digit points with at least five rebounds and five assists. Over that stretch, he is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game.