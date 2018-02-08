Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Sprains ankle, won't return Wednesday

Murray suffered a sprained left ankle during Wednesday's game against the Suns and will not return.

Murray suffered the injury while driving to the hoop in the second quarter of Wednesday's game. While he was in noticeable pain on the ground afterwards, the point guard was able to temporarily stay in the game to shoot his free throw (which he missed) before heading to the locker room, suggesting the issue may not be anything overly serious. The severity of the issue should clear up once he's further evaluated in the comings days, but he should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors. Murray was having himself a nice night prior to suffering the injury, compiling 14 points (7-11 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 13 minutes.