Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at point guard in Wednesday's opener

Murray will start at point guard for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

While Murray has long been the favorite to start at point guard in place of Tony Parker (quad), it's now officially been confirmed, which also means Patty Mills will come off the bench. Murray is younger and is considered to have a higher upside between the two players, but it wouldn't be surprising if there was a timeshare between the two due to Mills' solid play over the last few years, which isn't beneficial for either player's fantasy value.