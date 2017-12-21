Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Murray will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Tony Parker is getting the night off for rest, as the Spurs continue to manage his workload to keep him fresh for the rest of the season. That allows both Murray and Patty Mills to pick up some extra minutes, though it'll be Murray who draws the start. Murray should see a temporary uptick in value, but will likely fall back to the bottom of the rotation come Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Set to start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start at point guard Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start at point guard Sunday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Moves back to end of rotation•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.