Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Murray will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Tony Parker is getting the night off for rest, as the Spurs continue to manage his workload to keep him fresh for the rest of the season. That allows both Murray and Patty Mills to pick up some extra minutes, though it'll be Murray who draws the start. Murray should see a temporary uptick in value, but will likely fall back to the bottom of the rotation come Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.