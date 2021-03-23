Murray is starting Monday's game against the Hornets, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
Murray sat out Saturday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, but he'll return to the starting five against Charlotte. Lonnie Walker will retreat to the bench Monday.
