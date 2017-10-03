Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener
Murray will get the start at point guard for Monday's preseason opener against the Kings, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
While Patty Mills is presumably the favorite to start at point guard heading to the regular season, Murray will get the nod in Monday's preseason opener. He figures to see a relatively healthy workload in the contest. The Spurs are likely to tinker with their lineups throughout the preseason.
