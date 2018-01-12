Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting Thursday at Lakers

Murray will draw the start for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers due to Tony Parker (ankle) being sidelined, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The news doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as Murray has started 13 games this year in Parker's absence. In those games, he's averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

