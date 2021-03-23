Murray had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 100-97 loss to Charlotte.

Murray returned to action after sitting out the previous game due to rest purposes. He managed to score just nine points but contributed across the board, something he has proven the ability to do on more than one occasion. Both he and Derrick White have been somewhat inconsistent this season; however, both remain solid 12-team assets and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.