Murray tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 win over the Kings.

The 24-year-old now has now hauled in at least six rebounds over his last 11 games. Murray is averaging 6.9 rebounds along with 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals during that span. The fourth-year guard is locked into 30-35 minutes a game for a Spurs team clinging onto the eighth seed in the Western Conference.