Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Strong all-around game in win

Murray had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, a steal and a block in Monday's win over Portland.

The Spurs continue to monitor Murray's minutes to begin the season, and while he only played 22 minutes Monday, he was still able to turn in a solid line. Coach Gregg Popovich noted before Monday's game that Murray will likely be held out of one-half of the team's upcoming back-to-back set.