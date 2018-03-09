Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Strong shooting night in defeat

Murray generated 14 points (7-14 FG), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Warriors.

Murray's scoring total checked in behind that of LaMarcus Aldridge's as a distant second on the night, and he complemented his offense with solid work as a facilitator and on the boards. The second-year guard has now scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games while dishing out between five and six dimes in four of those contests. Murray also continues providing above-average production on the glass for a point guard, as he's now hauled in between five and nine rebounds in four of the last five games. As one of the more reliable sources of offense on the Spurs' starting five outside of Aldridge, Murray projects as a valuable asset across all fantasy formats for the duration of the season.