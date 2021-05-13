Murray recorded 15 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Murray can't be trusted for consistent scoring figures, but he's registered at least 15 points in four straight appearances while filling out the stat sheet on a regular basis as well. He recorded his second double-double over his last nine games and is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game during that nine-game stretch.