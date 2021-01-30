Murray registered 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets.

Murray has been very inconsistent with his scoring figures all season long, but he has the ability to carry the team offensively from time to time -- he has racked up six games with at least 20 points, and he has surpassed the 25-point plateau twice already. Murray's value lies in what he can do across the board, however, as he's an accomplished passer and one of the best rebounding guards in the league as well. He might not scoring 20-plus points on a nightly basis, but he remains a capable fantasy asset due to his all-around ability and the fact that he routinely plays 30-plus minutes.