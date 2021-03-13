Murray recorded 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, six rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 104-77 win over the Magic.

After a bumpy few weeks, the Spurs' backcourt is intact and in perfect health. The combo of Murray and Derrick White appear ready to catapult the Spurs to new heights in the second half, and the beatdown against the short-handed Magic was just a warm-up. Murray combines his shooting ability with a knack for finding the ball off the glass. He is one of the best rebounding point guards in the league, which greatly enhances his fantasy value in category formats.