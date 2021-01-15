Murray totaled 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals in Thursday's losing effort against Houston.

Murray wasn't great from a scoring standpoint but contributed in a variety of other ways, including by registering a season-high five thefts. Fantasy managers who roster the point guard likely won't mind the moderate point total on nights when he fills the box score as he did Thursday. Such nights have been relatively frequent this season, as the former Washington Husky is posting per-game averages of 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals to go along with a career-high 15.7 points.