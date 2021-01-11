Murray notched 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Murray was coming off three straight games scoring at least 18 points, but he struggled offensively in this one and only hit 33.3 percent of his shots en route to an 11-point performance. While he has scored in double digits in all but one of his games to date, Murray continues to be a bit inconsistent when it comes to scoring, although he seems to do a good job at masking that with his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.9 minutes per game this season.