Murray recorded 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Mavericks.

Murray reached the 20-point plateau for the second time over his last four appearances, and although the nature of his game doesn't really stand in the scoring category, it's worth noting he has recorded at least 12 points in nine straight games. Murray's real value lies in his ability to stat sheet on any given night, and he has been doing exactly that of late. In those aforementioned nine games, Murray has recorded five or more rebounds each time, five or more assists in eight opportunities, and multiple steals in seven occasions. That gives him a strong floor moving forward.