Murray had 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's win at New Orleans.

Murray was rested Thursday against the Pistons and did what he does best in his return -- he contributed across the board with multiple tallies in several categories. The versatile point guard doesn't stand out in any particular stat and, in fact, he has scored exactly 11 points in three straight games, but he supplements those efforts with steady numbers in other areas as well. He's averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last 10 contests.