Murray scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Murray delivered across the board production with the Spurs' backcourt otherwise depleted. After going 0-for-6 from three-point range across his last two games, Murray got back on track by nailing two triples. He also continued to play well in a complementary role, racking up five or more assists for the fourth consecutive contest. Murray capped off the performance with strong work on the defensive end of the floor, and is now averaging 1.6 steals per game on the season.