Murray recorded 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 107-87 loss to the Heat.

Murray struggled in the blowout. In addition to his poor shooting from the field, he committed three turnovers and failed to get to the free-throw line for the first time since April 7. That said, his performances in April have been good overall. In 32.0 minutes per game, Murray has averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals.