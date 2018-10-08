Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Suffers torn ACL
Murray suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is considered out indefinitely, Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Murray suffered the non-contact injury during Sunday's preseason game against the Rockets and a follow-up MRI has now confirmed the diagnosis. While surgery has yet to be scheduled, the up-and-coming point guard will likely miss the entire season, which is a tough blow for a player looking to make that third-year jump in play. With Murray sidelined for the foreseeable future, Patty Mills will be relied upon more at point guard, while Derrick White should now play a fairly significant role in the rotation. In addition, DeMar DeRozan could be used even more as a facilitator in his first season in San Antonio. Look for another updated timetable to be provided once Murray undergoes surgery.
