Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Swipes five steals in victory
Murray finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 victory over Oklahoma City.
Murray played well Thursday despite the low scoring. His value comes from out of position rebounds and defensive stats, and he was able to deliver both here. The Spurs are in a battle for a top-four seed and Murray is locked in for 30 minutes a night moving forward. He is a must-own player at this stage.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Just misses double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Active on glass once again Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Collects zero assists but grabs 12 rebounds in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Gains three steals in easy victory•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Strong shooting night in defeat•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 12 in Saturday's loss•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.