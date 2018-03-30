Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Swipes five steals in victory

Murray finished with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 victory over Oklahoma City.

Murray played well Thursday despite the low scoring. His value comes from out of position rebounds and defensive stats, and he was able to deliver both here. The Spurs are in a battle for a top-four seed and Murray is locked in for 30 minutes a night moving forward. He is a must-own player at this stage.