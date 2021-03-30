Murray ended with 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 132-115 loss to Sacramento.

Murray paced the team in scoring while also flirting with a triple-double. In what has been an up-and-down season thus far, Murray is yet to add the element of consistency to his game. That said, it is only his fourth year in the league and his arrow is firmly pointed up at this point.