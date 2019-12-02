Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Three swipes in blowout defeat
Murray produced five points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 loss to the Pistons.
Murray struggled from the field but filled up the stat sheet. He's actually been fairly efficient apart from his three-point shooting percentage, albeit while averaging just 22.4 minutes per game. Murray will look to snap a five-game steak of single-digit scoring in Tuesday's matchup versus the Rockets, this after scoring at least 10 points in seven of his first 13 showings to begin 2019-20.
