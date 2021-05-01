Murray had 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-2 3pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in Friday's overtime loss to the Celtics.

The Spurs were ultimately bested by Jayson Tatum's monster, 60-point effort, but Murray continued his strong play of late. He's now topped 20 points in three straight games after reaching that figure only once during his previous 10 contests. In that three-game stretch, Murray is averaging 23.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals.