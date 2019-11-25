Play

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To come off bench

Murray won't start Monday against the Lakers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Murray was held out of Saturday's matchup for rest purposes, and while he'll be available for Monday's clash, Derrick White is set to draw another start at point guard. Murray put up 15 points in his lone game off the bench this year Thursday against Washington.

