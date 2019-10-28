Play

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To have minutes limited

Murray is expected to be limited to around 20 minutes Monday against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports. He'll also be held out of one-half of back-to-back sets early on.

Coach Gregg Popovich described his plan for Murray's minutes as "5-5-5-5," implying that the guard will play around five minutes in each quarter Monday. If that holds up, it would actually be a reduction compared to his first two games, in which he's played 23 and 24 minutes, respectively. Eventually, Murray figures to be given a longer leash, but the Spurs are being cautious in the short-term after Murray missed all of last season with a torn ACL. San Antonio's first back-to-back set of the season arrives later in the week with games Thursday (at LAC) and Friday (at GSW). Expect Murray to sit out one of those contests,

