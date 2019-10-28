Spurs' Dejounte Murray: To have minutes limited
Murray is expected to be limited to around 20 minutes Monday against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports. He'll also be held out of one-half of back-to-back sets early on.
Coach Gregg Popovich described his plan for Murray's minutes as "5-5-5-5," implying that the guard will play around five minutes in each quarter Monday. If that holds up, it would actually be a reduction compared to his first two games, in which he's played 23 and 24 minutes, respectively. Eventually, Murray figures to be given a longer leash, but the Spurs are being cautious in the short-term after Murray missed all of last season with a torn ACL. San Antonio's first back-to-back set of the season arrives later in the week with games Thursday (at LAC) and Friday (at GSW). Expect Murray to sit out one of those contests,
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles despite minutes limit•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fills stat sheet in season-opening win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Signs four-year extension•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Drops 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Running with starters in practice•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...