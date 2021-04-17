Murray scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's the second triple-double of the season, and of his career, for Murray. The 24-year-old has taken a big step forward in 2020-21, but he may not have found his ceiling yet. He's scored in double digits in 12 straight games, averaging 16.6 points, 6.9 boards, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 threes over that stretch.