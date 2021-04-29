Murray collected 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in a 116-111 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Murray followed up his big game Monday (25 points and 17 rebounds) by picking up his fourth triple-double of the season Wednesday. The guard continues to contribute elite fantasy production, as he has averaged 19.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals across his last three games.