Murray (knee) won't play Sunday against the 76ers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Murray was considered questionable with left knee soreness and won't be available Sunday. San Antonio will also be without DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl for rest purposes versus Philadelphia.
