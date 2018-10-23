Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Undergoes successful surgery

Murray (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Murray suffered a torn ACL during the preseason, and it's expected that he'll be sidelined for the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign. Given the timing of the injury, however, Murray will have a good chance to be ready for the start of the 2019-2020 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories