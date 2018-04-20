Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ups production in Game 3 defeat

Murray went for nine points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Murray's contributions were improved over those of Game 2, but he still saw well under 20 minutes for the second consecutive contest. The second-year guard was efficient relative to playing time, but with the cap on his playing time over the first three games of the series, it's difficult to trust him as anything more than a deep DFS tournament play heading into Sunday's Game 4.