Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ups production in Game 3 defeat
Murray went for nine points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Murray's contributions were improved over those of Game 2, but he still saw well under 20 minutes for the second consecutive contest. The second-year guard was efficient relative to playing time, but with the cap on his playing time over the first three games of the series, it's difficult to trust him as anything more than a deep DFS tournament play heading into Sunday's Game 4.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Disappoints in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Excels with 17 points in win•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Continues elite thievery Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Swipes five steals in victory•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Just misses double-double in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....