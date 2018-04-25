Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Very quiet in Tuesday's elimination

Murray had just six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), and eight rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 loss to Golden State.

Murray had a disappointing end to his season, seeing just 18 minutes of playing time Tuesday. Poor performance aside, Murray has had a breakout season after usurping Tony Parker as the starter early on in the piece. His offensive game is a working progress but he has established himself as an elite rebounder from the point guard position with the ability to rack up a number of defensive stats.