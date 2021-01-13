Murray registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 win over the Thunder.

Murray is known for his ability to stuff the stat sheet and once again made his presence felt on both ends of the court, as he paced the Spurs in assists while ending as one of four players that surpassed the 15-point mark. Murray has scored in double digits in all but one game this season and has dished out five or more dimes in four of his last six contests.